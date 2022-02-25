Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

TSE:CG opened at C$11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.