Raymond James Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

