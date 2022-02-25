Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$48.50 Price Target

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) received a C$48.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.93.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

