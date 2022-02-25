Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERE. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

