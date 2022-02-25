RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

