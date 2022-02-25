RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

