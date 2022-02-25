Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 54 Per Share

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 54 ($0.73) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,646 ($22.39) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,896.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,940.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

In other news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

About Rathbone Brothers (Get Rating)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.