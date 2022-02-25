Randall S. Theisen Sells 6,574 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WAL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

