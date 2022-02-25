Randall S. Theisen Sells 6,574 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:WAL opened at $90.20 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
