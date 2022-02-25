Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Radian Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDN. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.