Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $8.21. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 77,965 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

