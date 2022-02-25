Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to announce $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $143.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.90 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,494. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.