Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to announce $34.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. Quipt Home Medical reported sales of $24.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $143.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $200.90 million, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $236.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

QIPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,494. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

