Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.20. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $298.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.63.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

KWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.