Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Lowered by Analyst

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

