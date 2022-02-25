Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in APA by 501.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in APA by 1,231.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

