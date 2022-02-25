Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,033.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,433.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.