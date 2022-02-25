Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis upped their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

