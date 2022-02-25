Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Clean Harbors in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $137,449,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

