Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

AWI stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

