Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Banc of California by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

