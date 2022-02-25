Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($136.36) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €83.02 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.70 and a 200 day moving average of €102.06. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma has a 12-month low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($131.14).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

