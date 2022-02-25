PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

