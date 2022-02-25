Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmonx (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.