Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pulmonx traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 8981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $24,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx by 95.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $923.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

