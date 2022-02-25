Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pulmonx updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 1,676,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,870. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $923.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pulmonx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pulmonx by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

