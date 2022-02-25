Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $340,250.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LUNG stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.76. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

