Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.

NYSE PSA opened at $351.63 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average of $335.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.