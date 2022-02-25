Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

