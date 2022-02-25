Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
Public Storage has a payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Public Storage to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.