Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,189. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

