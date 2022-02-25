Public Index Network (PIN) Market Cap Hits $2.64 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.64 million and $489.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.41 or 0.06878751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,311.97 or 0.99843563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

