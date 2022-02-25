Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.96. 32,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,430. The company has a market cap of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

