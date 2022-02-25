Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,913. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

