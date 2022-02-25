Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 39,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

