Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.3% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1,075.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $97,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Shares of GPN opened at $135.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

