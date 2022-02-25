Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,750.20.

Booking stock opened at $2,295.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,445.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,373.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.