Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $469.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

