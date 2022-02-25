Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP opened at $163.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

