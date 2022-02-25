Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Down 1.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 2,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

BGAOY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Proximus from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proximus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.0694 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

