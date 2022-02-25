Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1747318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

