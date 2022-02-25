ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.57

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 15896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

