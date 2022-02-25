ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,476. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,935,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.