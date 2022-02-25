ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

