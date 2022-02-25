ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday after R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 3,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

