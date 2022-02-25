Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,547 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

