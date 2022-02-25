PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.
Shares of PRG opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PROG by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PROG by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
