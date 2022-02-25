PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of PRG opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PROG has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PROG by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PROG by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PROG by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PROG by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

