PROG Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of PRG opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.