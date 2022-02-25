Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
