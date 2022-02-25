Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.