Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 561,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,605,781. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

