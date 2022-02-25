Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,786 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the period.

EWG traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.60. 212,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

