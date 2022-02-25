Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 33,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.