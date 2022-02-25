Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$18.47. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 493,511 shares traded.

PVG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

