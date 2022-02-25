Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$18.47. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 493,511 shares traded.

PVG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

