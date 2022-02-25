Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.69.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.